Milwaukee’s Music and Art Spectacle with All Proceeds Benefiting Islands of Brilliance!

CONFIRMED BANDS:

COLLECTIONS OF COLONIES OF BEES

ROSE OF THE WEST

TWIN BROTHER

Colors & Chords is a one of a kind event that celebrates music and art by pairing bands with prominent local artists live onstage for a 30 minute set. Held in the historic Turner Hall Ballroom, this event merges musical craftsmanship with an individual artist’s interpretation of the music.