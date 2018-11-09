Colors & Chords: Testa Rosa, Golden Coins, The Suitcase Junket and Jay Anderson & Voodoo Honey (6:30pm)

Colors and Chords

Milwaukee’s Music and Art Spectacle with All Proceeds Benefiting Islands of Brilliance…

Be a spectator! Be a creator! Be a reveler! Be a collector!

Colors & Chords is back and better than ever this year, allowing our guests to design their own experience. New for 2018—a Zen Den for our students who need some quiet creative time, group tables of 10 for purchase, and…food! Choose from The Tandem, Sabrosa Cafe, and more! See you on November 9th for the best party of the year!!!

Colors & Chords is a one of a kind event that celebrates music and art by pairing bands with prominent local artists live onstage for a 40 minute set. Held in the historic Turner Hall Ballroom, this event merges musical craftsmanship with an individual artist’s interpretation of the music.

Live performances by…

Testa Rosa

Suitcase Junket

Golden Coins

Jay Anderson & Honey Voodoo