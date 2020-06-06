Come Together, Stand Together

This moment is about us, the people, making a change. Its time for our voices to be heard. Time for our most essential needs to be met. We live in one of the most segregated cities in America; We need to show Milwaukee we can break the mold. This is our moment for change and to rewrite history. Lets keep up the fight, the hard work, the blood, sweat, tears, and the vigor that everyone has given in these last weeks- Lets Keep fighting, Lets Keep marching until we are finally heard.

March for George Floyd and all the injustices Black People face in America.

March will start at 1pm at the Water Tower Park on E North Ave to Whitefish Bay.