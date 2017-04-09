Event time: 8pm

Comedian Dave Stone is coming to Milwaukee for one night only!

Based in Los Angeles by way of Atlanta, Dave Stone made his television debut on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" in 2013 and in the same year was selected to the prestigious "New Faces" roster of the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Since then, he has been seen on season 8 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing", Viceland's "Flophouse", and Travel Channel's "Cheat Day Chow Down". When not headlining clubs across the country, Dave regularly tours with Craig Ferguson. He also can be heard voicing several characters on Adult Swim's "Squidbillies", co-hosting his new paranormal podcast "The Boogie Monster" with Kyle Kinane, and hosting his weekly alt-country radio show "The Gravy Boat".

Also featuring very funny, local talents: Tyler Menz, Ton Johnson and host, Addie Blanchard.

Advanced online tickets, available here!

Price: $8 online / $10 at the door