×

Eddie Pepitone, the Bitter Buddha to Milwaukee on Friday, May 19th, at 8pm, it's a ONE NIGHT ONLY event starring the bellicose star of stage and screen. Caste of Killers and Milwaukee Comedy, in conjunction with Chicago's Lincoln Lodge, are proud to bring, the Bitter Buddha to Milwaukee on Friday, May 19th, at 8pm, it's a ONE NIGHT ONLY event starring the bellicose star of stage and screen.

The very definition of a cult favorite, Eddie Pepitone is an LA staple that has been in and around this game for a long time.

He is a force of nature on stage, switching between social rage and self-doubt. His shows are an energetic combo of calm and chaos, blue-collar angst and sardonic enlightenment. Few comedians working today channel the power of the rant better than Eddie Pepitone.

In addition to his regular stand-up shows, Eddie is stand-out comic/ch