The Comedy of Romeo and Juliet...kinda sorta
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A parody retelling of the original story with contemporary language and comedic bite.
Faithful to the original script, the greatest love story of all time is told yet again…kinda sorta. When an overdramatic lovesick crybaby Romeo falls in love with feuding family member straight-faced, Juliet, forbidden love (and comedy) ensues.
recommended for ages 13+
