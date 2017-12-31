ComedySportz New Year’s Eve Match
ComedySportz Milwaukee 420 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
For New Year’s Eve, ComedySportz offers deluxe packages to its competitive comedy performances. The $35 admission includes free appetizers and unlimited soda and champagne. Both shows are family-friendly, and each will end with a countdown (at midnight for the late show, and 9:45 for the early show).
