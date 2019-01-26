Community Brainstorming Breakfast

to Google Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00

St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 2944 N 9th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206

The theme of this community brainstorming session is “While Black: Racial Harassment and Surveillance in Milwaukee and Beyond.” Panelists include state Rep. David Bowen, Running Rebels youth representative Dynasty Caesar, America’s Black Holocaust Museum head griot Reggie Jackson and UW-Milwaukee graduate student Dalila Negreiros.

Info
St. Matthew Christian Methodist Episcopal Church 2944 N 9th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206
Activist
to Google Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Brainstorming Breakfast - 2019-01-26 08:00:00