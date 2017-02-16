Community Festival: India
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
Event time: 11am-3pm
Community Festival: India
Sat., March 11, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Bring the whole family to explore the traditional music, dance, foods, and arts of India. The theatre will feature short performances by Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre members.
$10 ($8 members) Children age 2 and under free
Nominal charge for food and beverage.
Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Festivals