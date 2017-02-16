Event time: 11am-3pm

Community Festival: India

Sat., March 11, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to explore the traditional music, dance, foods, and arts of India. The theatre will feature short performances by Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre members.

$10 ($8 members) Children age 2 and under free

Nominal charge for food and beverage.