Community Festival: India

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

Event time: 11am-3pm

Sat., March 11, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to explore the traditional music, dance, foods, and arts of India. The theatre will feature short performances by Kiran Ahluwalia and Natya Dance Theatre members.

$10 ($8 members) Children age 2 and under free

Nominal charge for food and beverage.

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081
