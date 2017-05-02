Event time: 11am-3pm

Community Festival: Louisiana

June 10, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Gather everyone for a Louisiana adventure. Explore the music, stories, food, art making, and more of Creole and Cajun cultures.

Price: $10 ($8 Member) Children under age 2 are free