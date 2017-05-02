Community Festival: Louisiana

Google Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

Event time: 11am-3pm

Community Festival: Louisiana

June 10, 11:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Gather everyone for a Louisiana adventure. Explore the music, stories, food, art making, and more of Creole and Cajun cultures.

$10 ($8 Member)

Children under age 2 are free

Price: $10 ($8 Member) Children under age 2 are free

Info
John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081 View Map
Festivals
Google Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Community Festival: Louisiana - 2017-06-10 00:00:00