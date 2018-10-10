Community Reading: An Evening with the Wednesday Writers

The Wednesday Writers will give a public performance of works developed during their weekly meetings. Featuring readings by: Janine Arseneau, Diane Bezella, Jackie Dettloff, Karen Haley, Heddy Keith, Raquel Lauritzen, Barbara Leigh, Suzanne Rosenblatt, Lolly Rzezotarski, Janet Saenz, Susan Winecki.

This group grew out of a series of memoir and poetry workshops led by writers-in-residence Maureen Owen and Jack Collom in 2009; it has continued because the members are devoted to the process of sharing their stories and reflections, and honing their writing skills. Come enjoy the work of local writers!

Stay for refreshments and good company following the reading!