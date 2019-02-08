Con Amore - Florentine Opera Main Stage Series

Celebrate the people you love with a night of Italian romance!

See the next generation of great opera artists shine in this intimate and romantic show. Our world-class Baumgartner Studio Artists perform a charming concert of Italian love songs from the world of opera and beyond.

Con Amore is approximately 100 minutes in length with one intermission.

Performance takes place in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th at 7:30 P.M; and Sunday, February 10th at 2:30.

Tickets range in price from $30-$75.