Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents Cantata No.78 – J.S. Bach

The cantata, Jesu der du meine Seele, BWV78, will be performed by the Bach Chamber Players and Choir as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday May 13, 2018, at 4:00 P.M.

This cantata includes the famous duet “Wir eilen” (We are in a hurry) between Soprano and Alto, and the music rushes along as the title implies.

Other music on the program will be organ works performed by Gary Wood.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org