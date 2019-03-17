Concert Series at St. Casimir Presents the Prata Duo

A concert of music for horn piano, and organ will be presented by Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ as part of the Concert Series at St. Casimir Church, Sunday March 17, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. There is a freewill offering for this concert at the door. The Prata Duo will be joined by Mary Radspinner, Harp.

The concert will feature works by Stanford, Bozza, Bibl, Keegan, Wolff, Field, and other composers.

St. Casimir Church is located at 2600 N. Bremen St., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mary Robertson, Director of Music and Liturgy, at (414) 264-0049 or e-mail, robertsonm@archmil.org.