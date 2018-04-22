Concert Series: Grandsons of the Pioneers

The Wauwatosa Presbyterian Concert Series will host a concert by the local Grandsons of the Pioneers on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the church at 2366 N. 80th St, Wauwatosa.

The group is directed by Rick Kieffer and includes excellent male singers from the Milwaukee community. They will be joined by a group of women who will sing Temperance songs arranged from the Temperance hymnal.

The first concerts of the Grandsons were organized by Dan Nelson, a voice professor at UWM, who offered the concerts as fundraisers for music scholarships. They have continued off and on for the intervening years, singing arrangements of cowboy songs with guitar and accordion accompaniments. The proceeds from this concert will be used to support the programs of the International Music Fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota.

Admission charge is $10 for adults and students free.