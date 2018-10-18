Concert: Sonict presents the ANCIA Saxophone Quartet

Celebrated for its artistry, virtuosity, and exquisitely blended sound, the ANCIA Saxophone Quartet has delighted audiences throughout North America, Europe, and Asia for more than a quarter century. Dedicated to the creation and performance of new works for saxophone quartet, ANCIA works in collaboration with composers to premiere, perform, and record the music of our time. The ANCIA Saxophone Quartet is available for formal concerts, casual concerts, concerto appearances with orchestra and band, educational workshops and clinics, and multi-media collaborations with visual arts, dance, or theatre.