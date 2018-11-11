Concert: Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the University/Community Band

The Symphonic Wind Ensemble and the University/Community will be presenting a concert dedicated to veterans from a variety of eras. Two composers who are also Vietnam era veterans will have works performed - Heroes Lost and Fallen by Davide Gillingham and Buffalo Soldiers by Kimo Williams. A rarely heard composition that was commissioned to honor all who died during both World Wars will be presented - Et exspecto resurrectionem mortuorum (And I await the resurrection of the dead)​ by Olivier Messiaen. For this special performance, all veterans and active duty military service personnel and their families will receive free tickets. To receive this discount please visit the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office at 950 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190 and bring a form of military ID.