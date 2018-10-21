Concert: Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra

The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is the flagship orchestra at UW-W. The WSO is a full orchestra and includes woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings. In addition to performing 2-3 concerts each semester, the Symphony Orchestra tours semi-annually. Repertoire selections focus on standard symphonic masterworks, but include a variety of works from the classical period to modern day. Each year student concerto soloists are selected to perform with the orchestras through the annual concerto competition and members of the music faculty at UW-Whitewater make guest solo appearances with the orchestras.