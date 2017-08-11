Conor Oberst w/Phoebe Bridgers

Event time: 8pm

Omaha singer-songwriter Conor Oberst, the driving force behind Bright Eyes returns to The Pabst for a full band show in celebration of the release of his superb new solo album ’Salutations’.

Conor Oberst has partnered with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to support Planned Parenthood and their work delivering vital reproductive health care, sex education, and information to millions of women, men, and young people in the US and worldwide.