Conservation Strategies at Schlitz Audubon

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center 1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217

Join the Sierra Club Great Waters Group for a presentation about Schlitz Audubon’s 15-year Conservation Plan by the center's conservation director, Marc White. Marc will share the goals and early achievements of the plan, now in the third year of implementation. The program will feature the Stormwater Wetland and Ravine Restoration Project scheduled for this year. He also will address best practices to increase biotic diversity and ecosystem function and overcome threats posed by the emerald ash borer, invasive species and nuisance wildlife. Participants will learn more about implementing these strategies in our region. Admission to the center is free for this event.

Info

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center 1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Activist, Misc. Events, Outdoors/Fitness
