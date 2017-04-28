Contemporary Threads Exhibit - Meet the Artists
Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 6-9 PM
Experience jaw-dropping, gorgeous designs by Milwaukee's leading fashion designers, including Project Runway alumnae Miranda Levy-Adler, Linda Breshears Marcus, and Katelyn Pankoke, plus notable fashion designers such as Shannon Molter, Tama Roberts, Sara Terrell, and Lynne Dixon Speller, and Heidi Witz
The public is invited to meet the artists during a reception on Friday, May 5 from 6-9 PM
Price: Free
