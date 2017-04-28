Contemporary Threads Exhibit - Meet the Artists

Event time: 6-9 PM

Experience jaw-dropping, gorgeous designs by Milwaukee's leading fashion designers, including Project Runway alumnae Miranda Levy-Adler, Linda Breshears Marcus, and Katelyn Pankoke, plus notable fashion designers such as Shannon Molter, Tama Roberts, Sara Terrell, and Lynne Dixon Speller, and Heidi Witz

The public is invited to meet the artists during a reception on Friday, May 5 from 6-9 PM

Price: Free