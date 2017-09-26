A Conversation with Stephen King and Owen King

Event time: 8pm

Where does Stephen King find the time? That’s a question other authors have pondered for decades, as the novelist has cranked out one best seller after another (54 novels and counting, on top of nearly 200 short stories). For his latest book, Sleeping Beauties , King worked with a first-time collaborator: His son Owen, who, like so many members of the King family, is also a novelist. Together, they’ve crafted an eerie story about a fairytale curse and the repercussions it has for a West Virginia woman’s prison. The two Kings will discuss the book and their writing habits at this sold-out appearance.