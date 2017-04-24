Cooperative Performance presents "aLL wRoNg"

Event time: 8:30pm April 28, 7:30pm April 29

devised and directed by Joelle Worm, Kirk Thomsen, & Posy Knight

Being wrong, making mistakes, failing over and over: this is the definition of being alive. Why are we embarrassed and fearful of the inevitability of our own fallibility? We might see instead that mankind’s biggest errors have led to the biggest discoveries. A series of vignettes in Treteau form*, performers carry the audience through rapidly changing environments and stories in extremely confined space using their bodies and movement.

*What is Treteau Form?

Treteau is a theatrical form that can be achieved without extraneous elements. From a French word for "platform," treteaux consists of a small, 4. x 6 ft. stage on which four to seven actors are confined to perform, usually without set or props, condensing the elements of rhythm, space, gesture, and text.

*PLEASE NOTE*

This performance will be in multiple venues with different start times. Please pay special attention to the venue/time you plan to attend. This piece is structured with elements of improvisation making each show a unique experience. Check it out more than once!

LOCATION #1 - Danceworks

1661 N Water St., Milwaukee, WI, 53202

April 28th/8:30pm @ Danceworks

April 29th/7:30pm @ Danceworks

LOCATION #2 - Best Place

901 W Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233

May 4th/7:30pm @ Best Place

LOCATION #3 - Charles Allis

801 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

May 5th/7:30pm @ Charles Allis

Tickets $15.00

For info: https://www.facebook.com/events/262939480822072/permalink/262949720821048/

Price: $15