Cooperative Performance presents: "Allusion/Illusion"
At Cooperative Performance storefront performance space: 329 N Broadway, Milwaukee.
ALLUSION/
ILLUSION
in collaboration with Andrea & Daniel Burkholder
directed by Kelly Coffey & Don Russell
ALLUSION/ILLUSION is an audience-interactive performance piece that explores the conflict between what we perceive as reality – our illusion – and what is alluded to beyond our senses. Kelly Coffey, Don Russell, Andrea Burkholder, and Daniel Burkholder create a maze of experiences using movement, text, and multimedia to create a unique trip through our questionable consciousness.
7pm & 8:30pm Feb. 8-9, Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23
