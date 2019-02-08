Cooperative Performance presents: "Allusion/Illusion"

At Cooperative Performance storefront performance space: 329 N Broadway, Milwaukee.

ALLUSION/

ILLUSION

in collaboration with Andrea & Daniel Burkholder

directed by Kelly Coffey & Don Russell

ALLUSION/ILLUSION is an audience-interactive performance piece that explores the conflict between what we perceive as reality – our illusion – and what is alluded to beyond our senses. Kelly Coffey, Don Russell, Andrea Burkholder, and Daniel Burkholder create a maze of experiences using movement, text, and multimedia to create a unique trip through our questionable consciousness.

7pm & 8:30pm Feb. 8-9, Feb. 15-16, Feb. 22-23