Copper Box celebrates 16 years of playing music! With a deep appreciation for music in WI, Copper Box continues to energize audiences of all ages with their infectious groove and instrumentation and has dedicated much of the last 16 years to performing in WI. With annual tours planned around the US, Copper Box continues to be relentless on stage and on the road to bring you their original songs, as well as a few well known cover songs with a twist. Tickets $15/person.