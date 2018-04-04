Cornell University Glee Club Concert

Founded in 1868, the Cornell University Glee Club is Cornell University’s oldest student organization and one of the oldest men’s choirs in the United States. The Glee Club is directed by Robert Isaacs, former choral director at Princeton University and the Manhattan School of Music as well as the past interim director of the National Youth Choirs of Great Britain. On this tour, the Glee Club will be performing music from a vast set of cultures, in nine languages, as well as premiering its commission, "I Do Remember" by Anders Edenroth.

April 4, 2018 7:00 pm

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, WI

Pre-sale price $12 adult, $5 youth/student. Tickets available at gleeclub.com/tour

Tickets at the door $13 adult, $6 youth/student.