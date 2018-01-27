A Costume Ball
When: Saturday, January 27th 2018
Where: CATHE Center (125 E. State Street, Burlington WI)
Details: Cocktails at 6:00 pm Buffet Dinner at 7:00 pm
Costume Parade 8:00 pm Live Auction & Raffle 9:00 pm followed by dancing
Attire: Come in your favorite costume. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume (costumes are optional).
There will be raffles and a live auction.
DJ service by Bill Corey Entertainment.
Tickets available at The Coffee House, Online, and Ansay & Associates – $40 per person
Only 125 tickets will be sold (Tickets still available!)