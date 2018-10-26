Coven Bottle Release Party with Mark Borchardt

Come to Vino on October 26th from 6 pm-9 pm to meet Mark Borchardt, an American independent filmmaker. Borchardt will be signing his limited edition Coven bottles that are available exclusively at Vino Third Ward.

Mark Borchardt was born and raised Wisconsin. He started making films at the age of fourteen with a super-8 camera that was given to him by a man who lived down the street from him. Borchardt is best known for his film Coven.

Coven Cabernet Sauvignon 2015: Mark Borchardt American Independent filmmaker reflects cult films into cult wine. Translating darkness from the screen to the bottle…dark fruit dominates the nose; the tannins grip while black currant and toasted oak linger on. This is an exclusive bottle of wine that you won't want to miss.