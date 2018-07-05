Coventry Jones Band, Renegade Stage, SummerFest

Coventry Jones Band, Renegade Stage located on Lakeshore Path between Johnson Controls Mid-Gate, South of TIKI Stage, North of

NML Children's Stage & Gruber Law Sportszone. Thurs. July 5th, 4:30-6 PM.

Also performing date(s) at Renegade Stage:

Friday, July 6th, 10-11:15 PM,

Sat July 7th, 9:15 PM-11:15 PM.

CJ Band, Original folk/celtic, blues/rock, reggae & roots rock band w/ Scott Summers (Alto sax). Coventry Jones, 2015 GRAMMY Award Nomination submission , BEST ROCK SONG & 2016, 2018, WAMI Award Nomination (s) Best Folk & Celtic Act. New CD, "Bertha Rock 'N' Roll" (tribute to Cleveland Rock Hall Of Fame). videos on-line on Youtube for "Ragtop Mustang" & "Little Train Ride" . http://www.Summerfest.com , http://www.CoventryJones.com .