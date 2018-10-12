Covered Bridge Art Studio Tour

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012

A free self-guided tour of art studios in Ozaukee and Washington Counties. Take a scenic drive through farm fields , past the shores of Lake Michigan , into quaint towns and past an historic Covered Bridge. Get an up close and personal look at 45 Southeastern Wisconsin’s finest artists and spaces in which they work. Watch demos, ask questions, take home an original piece of art . For a complete list of artists and to download a map, visit our website.www.cedarburgartistsguild.com/coveredbridgeartstudiotour.html

Cedarburg Cultural Center W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, Wisconsin 53012
