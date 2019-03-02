The Cow Ponies w/Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

THE COW PONIES AND BRUCE HUMPHRIES & THE ROCKABILLY REBELS- SATURDAY, MARCH 2ND 8PM

$8 advance tickets HERE or $10 at the door

The Cow Ponies and Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels have sunk their roots far into American music. Bruce Humphries became a die-hard rockabilly fan after seeing the Stray Cats perform in 1983, while at the same time, Cow Ponies founder John Graham was circuiting all the hot clubs in Southeast Wisconsin and Chicago with his rockabilly band The Rock-A-Dials. Twenty-six years later, in 2009, Humphries opened for the Brian Setzer Orchestra in sold-out shows all along the East Coast. Graham and The Cow Ponies, whose members are from two other popular Milwaukee 80s bands, Those XCleavers and Resist Her Transistor, were nominated for a 2018 WAMI Award for “Best Country Band” and made their Summerfest debut the same year. Their first release, Easy to Fall, has “elements of country, honky-tonk, rockabilly and that pure American invention—rock and roll” (Shepherd Express). Humphries, back in Milwaukee and in the studio recording fresh tracks, takes the stage with his hot new band, playing electrifying all-original rockabilly.