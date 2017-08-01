Craig Siemsen’s Songs of the Earth

Event time: 6pm

Songs of the Earth

Milwaukee singer songwriter Craig Siemsen will perform “Songs of the Earth” on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Tippecanoe Library. The program starts at 6:00 PM. This one hour performance features songs of the earth and our time on this wonderful planet that we call home. With humorous anecdotes and compelling stories, Craig will tell of adventure, calls to action, and offer reflections on natural places.

Drawing on personnel experiences and original songs, as well as the poetry, literature and songs of other’s, Craig will weave a tale of appreciation and reflection. Known for his musicianship, playful stage humor, and jewel-like original songs, Siemsen has been described as a leading midwest guitarist with a voice that is a mixture of honey and grit. His songwriting speaks to the human condition with poetry and humor.

When not performing solo, Siemsen performs and tours with his wife, Patty Stevenson. Their 2015 duo CD Paint Me a Picture has been listed on DJ favorites charts around the country, and has received international airplay. Paint Me a Picture was one of the top played folk CDs in the United States in 2015, and is in often featured on the syndicated Midnight Special. With their daughter off to college, Stevenson and Siemsen are returning to touring, including a fall 2017 tour through some of the western states.

Price: free