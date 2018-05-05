Creative Fusion – Party By Design

The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) and presenting sponsor PNC

invite community members and sponsors for the college’s annual scholarships benefit, Creative Fusion – Part yBy Design. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m., May 5, 2018, in MIAD’s creative studios, 273 E. Erie Street.

Creative Fusion 2018 – one of Milwaukee’s most anticipated FUNdraisers of the year – is chaired by Chris Goller, PNC regional president for Wisconsin, and his wife, Amy.

“The event will help benefit and encourage future artists, designers and inventors to use their passion and professionalism to design solutions to a variety of 21st century challenges,” Chris Goller said. “Amy and I arethrilled to be co-chairing Creative Fusion 2018.”

Harley-Davidson Motor Company continues its support of Creative Fusion as a leading sponsor for this year’s event.

Proceeds from Creative Fusion help fund MIAD student scholarships. This year’s event celebrates the college’s growing incoming classes over the last three years, its recognition as a Top Design School by GDUSA magazine,its growing Future Designers Program for high school students and the launch of the first-of-its-kind Designship apprenticeship program. The Future Designers Program is part of the college’s award-winning Pre-College

Program, which served more than 600 Milwaukee area high school students last year.

MIAD alumni are employed in a variety of design leadership roles at companies such as Briggs & Stratton,Fiskars, GE Healthcare, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Kohler Company, Kohl’s Corporation, Microsoft,

Milwaukee Tool, Rockwell Automation, S.C. Johnson & Co. and Trek. Additional employers of MIAD graduates

include Boeing, Discovery World, Google, IBM, Latino Arts Inc., Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee Public

Schools.

The evening includes a cocktail hour and dinner, as well as one-of-a-kind Buy It Now and Live Auctions of ar tand design works by established and emerging artists and designers. Student artwork is also for sale.

For more information, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit miad.edu/creativefusion, or call Vivian

Rothschild at 414.847.3239.