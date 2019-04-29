CREO Senior Art & Design Exhibit

The 2019 senior art & design exhibition will feature the works of 15 students in studio art, graphic design, art therapy and interior design.

The reception is May 2 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The exhibit will be held in Mount Mary University’s Marian Gallery and Bergstrom Hall. The exhibit is open from April 29-May 10. Free admission. Open daily. (10-7)