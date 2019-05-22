Her Crooked Heart release show w/Hello Death & Long Mama

HER CROOKED HEART (RELEASE SHOW) + HELLO DEATH + LONG MAMA- WEDNESDAY, MAY 22ND 7PM

More Info

$8 advance tickets click HERE // $12 at the door

With To Love To Leave To Live, Minneapolis-based Her Crooked Heart presents a debut record unique in form, made up of cyclical narratives and intertwining histories, each informing the next. The result is a transformative song cycle, led by a charismatic personality, wholly indifferent to expectations of genre and instrumentation. Rachel Ries, the writer, multi-instrumentalist and producer behind Her Crooked Heart, demonstrates immense vulnerability and multifaceted musical craftsmanship to deliver a personal and profound musical soliloquy on love, leaving and the life that follows after burning it all down.

​"Rachel Ries [aka Her Crooked Heart] has a sensibility as familiar and comforting as it is surprising. At one turn, she's got the vocal prowess of Tori Amos; at another, the complexity of a Radiohead tune. TO LOVE TO LEAVE TO LIVE is a record I've not stopped playing since I first heard it, and one I can anticipate revisiting for many years to come."

- Amy Reitnouer, Executive Director, The Bluegrass Situation

Hello Death is a Milwaukee band. Their deliberate execution of strong writing, challenging harmonies and folk instrumentation make for a symphonic quality voiced with a minimalist approach.

Long Mama will take you on a honeymoon to the Badlands and leave you there with no map. Long Mama will carry you across the backwaters of broken minds and untamable hearts. Long Mama will tuck you in under high plains stars while drinking all of your bad rosé. Milwaukee singer-songwriter Kat Wodtke leads Andrew Koenig (guitar), Nick Lang (percussion), Gavin Hardy (bass), and Eva Nimmer (vocals) on this western journey of wide open spaces and tight spots, each song shimmering with honesty, heart, and grit.

TICKETS-- hercrookedheart-anodyne.eventbrite.com