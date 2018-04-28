Raaga Entertainment LLC presents: Crosscurrents - Zakir Hussain, Dave Holland, Shankar Mahadevan, Louiz Banks, Gino Banks, Chris Potter, Sanjay Devicha

Hussain says of CrossCurrents:

“The influence of Indian classical music on jazz is widely known. Less known, however, is the influence of jazz on the popular music of India. Jazz first came to India by way of the Hollywood musicals of the 1930s and’ 40s and quickly influenced the music of India’s burgeoning film industry. The improvisational nature of jazz was familiar to Indian composers and musicians, who found a way to incorporate jazz harmonies and chord progressions into their work. As a few decades passed, and as the West was enjoying the inspiration of Indian classical music, certain musicians came to influence popular music in India in a big way. Among these are jazz pianist Louiz Banks, jazz guitarist Sanjay Divecha, and superstar composer/vocalist Shankar Mahadevan.”

For tickets/info: http://www.raagaentertainment.com/