Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser presents CrossFit in the Park sponsored by CrossFit Kenosha.

Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings weekly from 5:30 to 6:30p.m. starting on June 12 and ending on August 7 in Petrifying Springs Park adjacent to Parking Lot #4. Classes will be held weather permitting.

Be prepared to have a FREE, one-hour long workout in the beautiful outdoor air of Petrifying Springs Park. Beginners and all ages are welcome!

Liability forms must be signed before you are allowed to participate. Forms will be available at check-in.