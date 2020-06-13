Crushing Racism

All are welcome to attend our community rally to discuss racial injustice and systemic racism in this community.

Join us as we ask our city officials, police department, and school district to stand in solidarity with their black community members.

We need voices from our community because leadership is listening and now is our time! Fellow POC are encouraged to share their experiences and requests for change at the event. If you are interested in speaking, DM the event and we will make arrangements for you.

VIOLENCE IS NOT WELCOME BY ANYONE!!!

Masks are encouraged, we will have a small limited number of disposable masks for distribution.