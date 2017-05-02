Cry You One

John Michael Kohler Arts Center 608 New York Ave., Sheboygan, Wisconsin 53081

Event time: 7:30pm

Evening Performance

June 8, 7:30 p.m.

Featuring ArtSpot Productions and Mondo Bizarro

Part song, part story, part procession for a lost land, Cry You One celebrates the people and cultures of South Louisiana while turning clear eyes on the crisis of the vanishing coast. Follow the fiddles and join award-winning theatre ensembles Mondo Bizarro and ArtSpot Productions for an unforgettable look at the interconnectedness of land and culture in Louisiana.

$29 ($24 Member)

