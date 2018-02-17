Crystal Bowersox
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Singer-songwriter Crystal Bowersox is known for her soulful and distinctive voice and ability to transcend genres across folk-pop, classic rock, soul, blues and country. Never falling neatly into one category, her live sets versatile and unique – the perfect blend of each of her influences.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance