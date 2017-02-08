Cupid's Constellation
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7-8 p.m.
Bring a date to explore the cosmos at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium. We'll have sweets for your sweet, romantic and not-so-romantic Greek mythology retellings and a night of stars for you and your date to enjoy.
Price: $5, arrive 15-30 minutes early to purchase tickets.
