Cupid's Constellation

UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7-8 p.m.

Bring a date to explore the cosmos at the UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium. We'll have sweets for your sweet, romantic and not-so-romantic Greek mythology retellings and a night of stars for you and your date to enjoy. 

Price: $5, arrive 15-30 minutes early to purchase tickets.

