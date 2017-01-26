Currents 37: LAWRENCE WEINER: INHERENT INNATE TENSION

Event time: Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM

Influential contemporary artist Lawrence Weiner visited Milwaukee in 2013 to familiarize himself with the Milwaukee Art Museum and to choose a site for his large-scale work. He focused on the Santiago Calatrava–designed Windhover Hall and, using models of the building, designed two installations for the Museum’s grand hall. Visitors who step into Windhover Hall, step right into the site-specific installation featured in this special exhibition.