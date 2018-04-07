Cycles by Little Works movement collective

Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Little works movement collective would like to invite you to “Cycles”, their first show to premiere in Milwaukee on April 7th. Located at Var Gallery 643 S 2nd st. Pre show music by Liz DeYoe starts at 6:15pm and the show will begin at 7pm. This show is donation based and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. We hope to see you there!

Info
Var Gallery & Studios 643 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Theater & Dance
6082907882
