Cycles w/Honey on the Biscuit

Cycles is a three piece band that blends several musical genres including rock, jazz, hip-hop, soul, funk and more. Epitomizing the power-trio format with ripping guitar, fat bass grooves played out through furious slapping, and dynamic drum beats flowing over intricate tempo changes, each member wields a unique take on their instrument that when played together, forms a truly fresh and cohesive sound. Screaming peaks and balanced grooves find their way out of the chaos of a jam while samples ripped from anything between Prince, Missy Elliott, Chris Farley and Mortal Kombat movie quotes (and much more) ring out in the mix adding to the multicolored blend of sound filling a room and often standing out as comedic elements of the show. Drawing influence from artists such as Rage Against the Machine, J. Dilla, Primus, Weather Report, and many more, Cycles fuse an eclectic blend of genres to produce an original sound that has become harder and harder to find. Although only a few years old, Cycles have over 250 shows under their belt with tours extending across the entire U.S.