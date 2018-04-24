MY DAD VOTED FOR DONALD TRUMP: AND OTHER STORIES FROM THE MILLENNIAL CHARLIE BROWN: the Art of Eston Bennett

Eston Bennett is a Milwaukee based artist bringing conceptual modern work to the Public House. Using mostly recycled material these paintings discuss youth, and the current political climate through the lens of a re imagined Charlie Brown.

Artist Statement: 'My Dad voted for Donald Trump, and other stories of the millennial Charlie Brown is inspired by the vitality of impact. It enunciates the perspective of change at the moment of transformation in between states of being. Tying pop-culture imagery to absurd situations, memories as well as unfolding events are on display simultaneously as a representation of collective consciousness in 2018. It delivers an experience of perpetual motion, mapping out the landmarks of a changing landscape no longer what was, and not yet what is.

The first work of the series was created in the early hours of the morning November 8 2016, shortly following the announcement that the 45th president of the United States would be Donald Trump. Created as an attempt to capture the deluge of both physical and emotional reactions across America directly following the election results, the series serves as a platform for American millennial in response to the subsequent 6 months.

Charlie Brown is a national icon and symbol of white middle class American youth. He is portrayed as a depressed, reflective adult comically trapped in a childs body, the world stacked against him. The current climate of change in national awareness and social values regarding patriarchy, white supremacy, technology, and religion exist in direct contrast to the very identity that Charlie Brown shares with so many millennials. The growing pains of this fictional character that parallel those of a young and confused populace in an every changing American social landscape is the toil and vitality of 'My Dad Voted For Donald Trump, and other stories from the millennial Charlie Brown.