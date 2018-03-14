The Dan Lloyd Trio (6:30pm)
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
The Dan Lloyd Trio are experienced musicians who know when to keep it quiet and when to loosen up. They use a mixture of jazz standards, fun up-tempo blues and some good 'ol New Orleans Funk to keep the people engaged.
Playing together for nearly 20 years, they move from Miles Davis to Norah Jones, from Carlos Jobim to the Crusaders...
Come join us for this great event!
Info
The Cheel (Thiensville) 105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092 View Map
Live Music/Performance