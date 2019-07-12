Dan and the boys visit Milwaukee for their first show at Twisted Path Distillery. 8-10pm

DAN WHITAKER & THE SHINEBENDERS have always done honky tonk their way. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dan Whitaker writes not just from the heart but from a deep appreciation of the small wins and losses that make up life. His songs are peopled with the characters you find in honky tonks: the heroes, the sinners, the heartworn, and the lost in love. DWSB’s latest album, Anything You Wanted To, is a ride through western swing, rock and roll, country-jazz and hillbilly territory, bound for new destinations.