Dance Fest Ft. Alvin Ailey II

Nō Studios presents, Dance Fest, a two day event featuring NY-based Alvin Ailey II, with additional performances by six Milwaukee dance troupes, performing together for the first time. Each representing a unique form of self-expression and performing together for the first time, local dance groups include Danceworks Performance MKE, Ton Ko-Thi Children's Performing Ensemble, The Milwaukee Irish Dance Company, Signature Dance Company, Water Street Dance Milwaukee , and WoLF Studios

The event will kick off on Friday, July 19 with a 6:30PM reception at NO Studios (1037 W. McKinley Avenue in the Pabst Brewery Complex). This event is free and open to the public and will provide an opportunity to meet dancers who will be performing on Saturday, including those from Ailey II.

Performances will take place beginning at 6:00PM on Saturday, July 20 at Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond du Lac Avenue). Tickets are $5-$25 and can be purchased at www.nostudios.com.