Danceworks Family Workshop

Event time: 4:00-5:00pm

Looking for something fun that the whole family can experience together? Give your family the gift of dance, and make memories that will last forever with Danceworks Family Workshops!

Who can attend? Mom, Dad, Aunts, Uncles, Grandma and Grandpa, and don’t forget your siblings! The more the merrier! One hour workshops are only $20 per family with up to 6 family members.

Saturday, February 18, 4-5 pm, Sock Hoppin’ (Recommended for family members and children ages 4 and up) We’re taking it back to the cool days of Rock n Roll for a 50’s style dance party! Learn how to Stroll and Twist the night away!

Price: $20 per family (up to 6 family members)