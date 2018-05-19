Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition

to Google Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 iCalendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00

BMO Harris Bradley Center 1001 N. 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

You're invited to the Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition! Come see how dance is impacting the next generation of Milwaukee's superheroes!

Free & open to the public!

Join us at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, May 19th as 5th and 6th graders from 50 Milwaukee area schools come together to compete in salsa, tango and swing dance!

Competition starts at 9:30am

Finals & Awards start at 12:30pm

Stop by anytime!

Info
BMO Harris Bradley Center 1001 N. 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Dances & Classes, Kids & Family, Youth/Teens
4142778480
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00 iCalendar - Danceworks Mad Hot Ballroom Dance Competition - 2018-05-19 09:30:00